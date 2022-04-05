St Vincent to hold its first full Carnival since 2019

St Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to hold its first complete Carnival since the advent of the pandemic two years ago.

On Tuesday 5 April, Minister of Tourism Carlos James said with continued low positivity rates, the government is pleased to announce that Vincy Mas will return to Victoria.

The two days of the street party will also be held this year.

“Events for Vincy mas will be open to the public, and this, again, I would say, will be monitored since we are still in a pandemic”, the Minister stated.

James said if the positivity rate moves to 5 percent and above close to the dates of the events, the CDC will revert to the originally planned controlled events.

In the Grenadines, James said the Bequia Easter Regatta and Union island Easter events would also occur during the Easter Weekend, albeit, in a limited way.