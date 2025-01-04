Diggs, Downey Jr., Other Hollywood celebrities escape to SVG for vacation

St. Vincent & the Grenadines: The New Paradise for A-Listers Seeking Serenity

Like moths drawn to a flame, Hollywood celebrities have been descending upon the island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for vacations in recent times.

The roster shines like a constellation, featuring Taye Diggs, Joe Manganiello, Robert Downey Jr., and Anne Hathaway. In 2024, like a trio of stars shining brightly in the night sky, Lionel Richie, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and Devalle Ellis graced the island with their presence.

Diggs who became famous for his role in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” touched down in St. Vincent on his birthday, January 2nd, as if the universe had conspired to celebrate him.

St. Vincent Times understands he is basking in the ambience of the Sandals Resort in Buccament. Manganiello, his girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor and his Chihuahua, Bubbles, spent Christmas week at Sandals celebrating his 48th birthday.

They stayed in a private, luxurious, two-story overwater villa with a beautiful beach, where they spent a lot of time swimming.

Manganiello, like a painter with a brush, crafted a message on his Facebook page:

“Christmas in the Caribbean at The Sandals Resort at St. Vincent & The Grenadines… What an incredible vacation. It was just what I needed to unwind after a busy year of work and travel. Nothing like spending sunsets jumping off of the overwater bungalow balcony into the Caribbean… can’t wait to go back.”

Downey Jr. is a distinguished actor and filmmaker who achieved worldwide acclaim for his portrayal of Iron Man across ten films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), spanning from Iron Man (2008) to Avengers: Endgame (2019). He portrayed Sherlock Holmes in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes (2009), a performance that garnered him his second Golden Globe, and reprised the role in the 2011 sequel.

Anne Hathaway is an American actress and singer recognized for her remarkable versatility and her performances across a diverse array of films, encompassing family films, dramas, and comedies. Hathaway serves as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and champions the cause of equality.

Among her distinguished filmography are The Princess Diaries (2001), Brokeback Mountain (2005), and The Devil Wears Prada (2006). Hathaway received an Academy Award for her remarkable performance in Les Misérables (2012).

The South Caribbean island has recently been crowned as one of the finest jewels to explore in 2025 by CNN Travel, and it has also been hailed as the ultimate nature haven of 2024.

The island is as reachable as a whisper carried on the wind, connecting seamlessly with the bustling thoroughfares of major US and European markets.

Major airlines that serve the island include Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, JetBlue, Air Canada, and Caribbean Airlines, while LIAT2020, Inter Caribbean, Winair, and others weave a web of regional access like threads in a colorful tapestry.