Tropical Depression (2) Forms East of the Windward Islands

Tropical Depression Forms East South-East of St Vincent (SVG)

Tropical Depression has formed East South-East of the Windward Islands or about 1400 East South-East of St Vincent on Friday 28 June. The system is expected to affect SVG starting early Monday morning.

NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression Two, located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean, at 500 PM AST (2100 UTC).