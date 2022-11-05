Two men shot dead in SVG as gun violence takes the murder toll to 36

Two men dead after shooting in Redemption Sharpes

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, an island in the southern Caribbean, has lost two young men to gun violence. The two were shot and killed on Saturday in Redemption Sharpes, one mile from the capital city of Kingstown.

Jeroy Phillips and Lorenzo Deshong, both community residents, have been identified as the deceased by police.

Who were the gunmen seeking?

According to Vincentian journalist Fonando K Horne, it appeared that Jeroy Phillips was the intended target. In a Facebook post, Horne stated the following:

“Phillips is believed to have attempted to escape by running into someone’s yard, but because the property was effectively walled, he was cornered and killed.”

According to sources gathered by the St. Vincent Times, Deshong is a very humble young man who may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time. He died at the island’s primary hospital, the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, after sustaining injuries during the shooting.

So how did it transpire?

It was stated that the masked gunmen exited a vehicle at about 2:00 p.m. and started to fire on a group of people gathered at a shop near to community football field. Phillips and Deshong were among the group of people.

The murder rate increases.

With the deaths of Phillips and Deshong on November 5, 2022, the number of murders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has increased to 36.