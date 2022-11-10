US visitor recalls terrifying attack while on vacation in the Grenadines

On October 12 at around 6.45 p.m., a female tourist from the US state of Wisconsin was attacked while on vacation in Union Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Three hours prior to the grisly murder of businesswoman Diana Sherma Adams, Melissa Labutski told the St. Vincent Times that she and her husband were staying at a hotel on the Grenadine island when the crime took place.

On the night of the incident, Labutski said that her assailant was concealed behind a stairway that was about 25 to 30 feet from their chamber.

“I was coming from my room when I was attacked; it was a bit dark; I just saw something from the corner of my eye; before I could turn, his arm was around my neck, choking me, and we just fought; I was pushed to the ground and punched in the face; it was pretty terrifying,” Labutski said.

The incident left her needing two stitches on her lips and five stitches in her head.

Labutski told the St. Vincent Times that she received medical assistance at the Union Island health center after being transported there by the hotel’s proprietor.

The St. Vincent Times obtained documents that verified that the US citizen had multiple facial injuries, which is consistent with what Labutski said in an interview on Wednesday.

When the St. Vincent Times called the Kingstown police on Wednesday, they didn’t appear to be aware that Labutski’s incident had occurred. However, Labutski, who spoke to the St. Vincent Times on Wednesday said the Union Island police visited the hotel on Thursday, October 13, and interviewed her, her husband, and three hotel staff members.

No one from the hotel was available for comment on the matter.

Since there has never been a police news release on the incident, it was unclear as of press time whether any arrests or charges were taken against anyone.