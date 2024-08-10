Kartel Eyes SVG for ‘possible treatment’ amid Graves’ disease battle

Vybz Kartel, a Jamaican dancehall artist, revealed that St. Vincent (SVG) is on his list of potential treatment locations. Kartel has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease.

Kartel, in an interview with Jamacia’s TVJ, said, “Well, they said it’s called Graves’ disease, but we’re not ready for the grave. So, we’ll just call it hyperthyroidism.”

Graves’ disease is an immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland. It causes the body to make too much thyroid hormone. That condition is called hyperthyroidism. Anyone can get Graves’ disease. But it’s more common in women and in people older than 30.

Treatment for Graves’ disease helps lower the amount of thyroid hormone that the body makes and eases symptoms.