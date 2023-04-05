Wayne Smart death: Grenadian charged with murder of Canadian citizen

In connection with the disappearance of Canadian citizen Wayne Smart on the Caribbean island of Grenada, a man from St. Andrew, Grenada, has been charged with capital murder.

According to the Royal Grenada Police Force, Lyvon Date, 33, of Griffith Lane, St. Andrew, was arrested and charged in connection with Smart’s death by members of the Criminal Investigation Department.

In December 2022, Smart, a Canadian citizen residing in Grenada, went missing. A police investigation was initiated and remains ongoing.

On March 31, 2023, the suspect led police to a beachfront area in River Sallee, Saint Patrick, where they discovered what appeared to be burned human remains, believed to be Smart’s.

Today, Date made his first court appearance at St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons.

On April 25, 2023, he will next appear before the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court.