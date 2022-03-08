AS Monaco owner seeks safe harbour in the Grenadines for his superyacht

AS Monaco owner Dmitry Rybolovlev lingers aboard his superyacht ANNA in the waters of St Vincent and Grenadines as the US gets ready to sanction Russian oligarchs close to Putin.

On Friday, 4 March, the superyacht berthed at port Kingstown, and on Saturday, 5 March, owners bought 40 thousand gallons of fuel and other supplies.

As local media brought the 250 Million dollar vessel into the spotlight, it departed port Kingstown and sailed for the grenadine island of Canouan.

Canouan, known as the rich man’s playground, is part of the multi-island state and lies South of mainland St Vincent.

The Russian billionaire and those on board have now spent the last five days in St Vincent waters and may have abandoned plans , for now, to sail to South Africa and onwards to Australia, as was seen on Marine Traffic data .

On Saturday 5, it was rumoured that someone either left the yacht or joined others onboard as FlightAware tracked the ship’s helicopter to Argyle Airport and back to its location on the island’s west coast.

Rybolovlev is among Russian oligarchs named in the Putin Accountability Bill , now making its way through the US congress.

After the oligarchs met the Russian president last week, the private jets of businesspeople loyal to the Kremlin went travelling worldwide. Rybolovlev holds a Cyprus passport.

Rybolovlev, like other Russian oligarchs, could be planning their next move with haste as the sanctions bill introduced by the House Republicans, H.R.6422, includes a proposal for restrictions on the most prominent business people who are connected with Russia.

Dmitry Rybolovlev, former principal of Uralkali and currently the owner of A.S Monaco football club and the holder of multiple other assets in the West, have been named in the H.R.6422 bill.

Rybolovlev and his superyacht, which may very well be his home in the short to medium term as the Russia – Ukraine war drags on, is safe for now.