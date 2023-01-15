Dive Bequia continues restoration work on vulnerable coral areas

Dive Bequia continues to carry out maintenance and restoration at Devil’s Table and other vulnerable coral areas around the island of Bequia.

According to the Howarths, the Devil’s Table is on the reef on the north side of Admiralty Bay, with a wide variety of fish.

To aid in their work, Dive Bequia received a second disbursement of over $22,000 dollars from SVGCF in December 2022.

In March 2022, Dive Bequia Limited received a grant from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) to undertake coral restoration around the island of Bequia.

The SVGCF says that corals are important to the health and survival of coastal marine fish on the island, and they can also make a big difference in how waves affect the shorelines.

SVGCF’s general purpose is to source and provide funding to support the conservation and management of critical ecosystems in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dive Bequia, which has been in operation for over 27 years, is a renowned family-operated dive shop that offers the full range of PADI courses. All PADI instruction is taught by licensed and insured PADI professionals.