Jackson Bay – ‘Layou Residents Say No Wharf, No Wharf’

Residents from the town of Layou on Wednesday, 23 March, made it clear to the St Vincent Times that they don’t want and will fight to keep a proposed Jetty from being constructed at Jackson Bay.

According to public notice by the Physical Planning Department, an application has been made to the Planning Board by SVG Aggregate Inc to erect a Jetty in Layou (In Principle).

The residents had varying views on what should be done but were united that there is no need for a third jetty in Layou.

Herbie Shallow, who has been fishing since he was 16 years old, told St Vincent Times that outside of fishing, he brings his grandchildren to the beach and wonders what will happen if the jetty is constructed.

“When they build a jetty, what will become of the children and their activities on the beach? This is the only good beach we have. Look at what they did already in relation to another jetty nearby. When they build another one, the whole beachfront will be muddy; we will not be able to do anything. We don’t want another wharf”.

Gaylene Simmons, a Layou resident, told St Vincent Times there is no need for the jetty, and they will be united in their fight to ensure it does not materialize.

“The dust will be a big concern there are two schools in the area. When the Big Gutt water issue arose, I protested that they fired me from my job. I will say loud and send it to those in authority that we want no wharf.”

Zonella Myle, a preschool teacher, told St Vincent Times that what the people of Layou need is not a third wharf but jobs.

“What is needed in Layou is a bank, a gas station and open something for young people to get jobs like an IT centre. What is the jetty going to do for us, we want jobs, not dust in our face”.

A petition is already in circulation to garner names along with private letters to submit to the Planning Board showing residents’ objection to the proposed jetty.

Laverne Mc Kenzie, who is in charge of collecting names for the petition, says as of Wednesday 23 March, 200 persons had signed the petition.

Jackson Bay is one of the beaches in Layou located on St Vincent’s west coast.