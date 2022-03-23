Jackson Bay – ‘What we need is jobs, not dust in our face’

Layou needs a commercial bank and other developments to provide jobs for the people.

That is the view of preschool teacher Zonella Myle who spoke with St Vincent Times on Wednesday, 23 March.

Residents in Layou have begun protest action over a proposed jetty for Jackson Bay.

Myle said Layou does not need a third wharf but jobs.

“What is needed in Layou is a bank, a gas station and open something for young people to get jobs like an IT centre. What is the jetty going to do for us, we want jobs, not dust in our face”.

In speaking to the proposed development, Myle stated that there are two Jetties in Layou, and she has seen boats come and go with little or no benefit to the people.

“I don’t know the purpose of a third jetty coming here. What is the purpose of it? All of Layou use the beach; persons come from Bourraliie and Vermont. Why do you want to put it in the corner down there? Is it because they want us to see something?

“A second jetty is already here; fix it and use it. We don’t want a third jetty,” Myle said.

A petition is already in circulation to garner names and private letters to submit to the Planning Board showing residents’ objection to the proposed jetty.

Laverne Mc Kenzie, who is in charge of collecting names for the petition, says as of Wednesday 23 March, 200 persons had signed the petition.

Jackson Bay is one of the beaches in Layou located on St Vincent’s west coast.