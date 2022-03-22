Tuesday, March 22

Jackson Bay – Layou could be SVG’s next trouble spot

By Ernesto Cooke
Jackson Bay

Jackson Bay, Layou, could become the next trouble spot in St Vincent following an upheaval from villagers in North Leeward over a quarry development.

The conflict this time could be over a proposed jetty that has come under significant scrutiny from the residents.

According to information obtained by St Vincent Times, a petition is already circulating in the community to garner names in efforts to stop the proposed jetty from being built.

The petition noted that the development of the jetty would take away the beach activity of the residents.

St Vincent Times also understands that residents are also writing letters to various officials to prevent any form of construction.

Efforts to reach the area MP Orande Brewster was futile.

St Vincent Times will continue to update this article as this is a developing story.

 

Ernesto has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere Eruptions of 2021

