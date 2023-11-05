Layou killing takes St Vincent (SVG) homicide count to 47

Man Shot and Killed In Layou-Murder 47

RSVGPF To Hold Press Briefing on Monday

Murders continue unabated on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with a Layou man being the 47th victim of 2023.

According to reports, the individual, whose name has not yet been disclosed by authorities, was shot and killed just after 8 p.m. in the Rutland Vale district of the town of Layou.

The killing occurred as authorities are investigating the following homicides.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) will hold a Press Briefing on Monday, November 06, 2023.