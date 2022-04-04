UPDATE: MV Fair Chance being towed to safety in Trinidad

The MV Fair Chance, the Vincentian registered vessel that went down in waters off Trinidad on Saturday, 2 April, is being pulled to safety.

Southern Grenadines MP Terrance Ollivierre on Monday afternoon told St Vincent Times that they are awaiting completion of the operation.

“A tug is pulling the boat into shallow waters; this has been ongoing since this morning. It is done at a pace to minimize anything falling out that may still be trapped inside”.

“So we are all on the island waiting in great anticipation”.

Two of the MV Fair Chance vessel crew members were rescued on Saturday by a passing powerboat and taken to Trinidad.

In a statement, Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) said that with the assistance of Venezuelan authorities, they are hoping to find the other five crew members alive.

This article will be updated.