Royal Caribbean has already hired 400 Vincentians following recruitment

On Tuesday, Tourism Minister Carlos James said about 400 Vincentians have already obtained full-time employment with Royal Caribbean Cruises following a recruitment event held at Beachcombers Hotel.

“It means that in the short time frame, 400 people have already been employed, with the understanding that they have met all of the requirements and have been offered a place on the royal vessel at the beginning of the next season”.

James indicated that the recruitment drive was accelerated from Royal Caribbean’s normal recruitment process.

“Those who were selected were interviewed, pre-screened by a medical team on the spot, and offered a job once the necessary background checks had been completed. The new employees will be entered into the Royal Caribbean System, and will start working in the upcoming season”.

By the end of June into early July, the Tourism Minister said, Royal Caribbean would return to St Vincent and the Grenadines. At that time, there would be a centralized recruiting facility near Kingston and the Villa area.

“We will also extend the locations to the northeastern and northwest areas of the island, going directly into the red and orange zones to facilitate recruitment processes there”.

The quota has already been met for part of the quarter, 400 people have been hired, and there are another 1600 people to hire, so hopefully, the quota can be met.

“The target number is 2000 in terms of the recruitment drive. You may actually see it being less than 2000 depending on the requirements and the threshold that the applicants will have to meet, or you may see that number exceeding 2000 depending on the requirements and the available vacancies that the Royal Caribbean Cruise offers”.

Some of the positions that are available in the marine sector include Junior Seaman, and Junior Engine Man, Assistant Electrician’s Assistant, Refrigeration Engineer, Assistant Repairman, Assistant Carpenter, and Assistant Upholsterer, Operations Lounge Attendants, Galley Steward, Entry Level Cold Galley Staff, Entry Level Hot Galley Staff, Entry Level Butchers, Pastry Bakers Restaurant Attendants, Waiters, Bar Utility, Waiters, Tenders Storekeepers, Public Attendants, Cabin Stewards, Crew Staff, Youth Staff and Support Staff.

As well as the standard positions, there are also a number of speciality positions, according to the Minister.

James informed the press briefing that Royal Caribbean has a high number of Vincentians already working for the company and they spoke highly of the quality of our human resources here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.