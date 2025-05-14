“More hotel rooms coming to SVG”- says PM

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has just returned from London where he was involved in discussions relating to a significant investment for the Grenadines.

During a press conference at Cabinet Room on Monday May 12th, 2025, the Prime Minister said several investments are coming to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and apart from the London discussions, the government is also engaged in the finalisation of some terms regarding the construction of a Marriott Hotel here.

He said the joint venture between the government and some established investors out of Jamaica with the Marriott brand will mean about 250 rooms.

In January of 2025, Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves indicated that the government had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a consortium of regional investors via a public-private partnership in the past month, thereby setting the groundwork for the creation of a new entity by 2027.

Gonsalves continued; “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, over the next two years, certainly by the end of 2027, I reasonably expect that we will see on the western side of the island, in excess of 700 quality hotel rooms,” Gonsalves said.

He added also that Sandals SVG is about to add 18/20 suites that will cost over US$20 million while the company has plans to later add a further 100 rooms.

“And then there are two hotels, one of them, which we are working on, well, you saw it announced by Adam Stewart about the Beaches… that should be 350/370 rooms with a plan to rise much higher than that. And each room, each key, really, and with all the facilities, it comes out to about one million US dollars per key. Now, when that hotel is built, you’re talking about another 1,300 plus workers,” Gonsalves noted.

“I’m interested, and this government is interested in building sustainable, economic and social development, inclusive…,” the Prime Minister stressed.