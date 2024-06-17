SVG’s First Marriott Resort Faces Construction Delays

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said last Wednesday that within another month or so, the government would have a better idea as to who they would partner with on the construction of the Marriott Hotel in Mt. Wynne six years after a ground breaking and signing ceremony.

Orande Brewster, MP for Central Leeward, stated in April 2023 that he anticipated work on the island’s first Marriott hotel to begin in June or July. Such construction has not materialised.

The Gonsalves update last Wednesday is the latest in a series of announcements about the construction.

“We are currently working with a Trinidadian company, but we couldn’t reach a consensus on a few issues. Additionally, I understand that they have operations in Tobago, as well as in Trinidad and Guyana.” So I thought, in all the circumstances, we should take a fresh guard, look for the use of cricket and metaphor, and seek another partner with no love lost.”

Gonsalves said last Wednesday that the government has to get it right, and they are also finalising all the management issues in relation to the Holiday Inn Hotel for the opening.

In September of 2019, the SVG government signed an agreement with Marriott International to manage the state-owned 250-room hotel to be constructed at Mt. Wynne, on the western coast of the island.

During the 2022 budget, finance minister Camilo Gonsalves assured parliament that civil works on the Marriott Resort in Mt. Wynne should have started in 2021. However, Gonsalves stated that essential redesigns and COVID hampered their progress.

Taiwan will provide a US$50 million loan to build the hotel, which is 22 miles from Argyle International Airport.

When the agreement was signed in 2019, Marriott International’s vice president for hotel development in the Caribbean and Latin America, Bojan Kumer, stated that the hotel would employ at least 300 people.

Marriott International, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that runs, franchises, and licenses accommodation properties such as hotels, residences, and timeshares. J. Willard Marriott and his wife, Alice Marriott, founded the company. Its headquarters are located in Bethesda, Maryland.