St Vincent PM blasts Washington “over human trafficking” allegations

The President of Cuba in St. Vincent for a three-day state visit

The prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines warned Washington on Sunday to stop spreading false information about the Cuban people and its administration.

The Caribbean island’s prime minister said that the United States of America, unable to comprehend the international solidarity and selflessness of the Cuban people, keeps telling lies and including them in their reports, congressional documents, and State Department documents, claiming that the Cuban professionals who are in SVG are victims of human trafficking. He was speaking in Georgetown, where the Cuban President visited a medical diagnostic centre built by Cuba.

“Well, you really do a disservice to the fight against the global crime of human trafficking when you exploit the name “human trafficking” in that way and pervert it into nothingness, utilising international law on trafficking to suit your ideological and hegemonic aims,” he remarked.

“The Cuban brothers and sisters, the internationalist workers who are here, we request from time to time the help of the Cuban government and people, and you come to us voluntarily, and the United States of America must stop this lie.” “If they want to win affection in that regard, support a programme by Americans to provide a similar service to countries like ours, which may need that service,” Gonsalves told the gathering.

Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the headquarters for an NGO group in the US.

“This group, the World Pediatric Project, comes to us several times during the year, and they provide free to this country and to others nearby, and they come here for treatment, first-class critical pediatric care that Americans have to pay for. It would be equally absurd if the Cuban government were to say that we are engaged in human trafficking. “They must stop these lies and badmouthing of Cuba as it is carrying out its selfless, internationalist duty to help humanity,” Gonsalves stated.

Gonsalves said the United States of America and SVG are friends.

“We are friends of all and we strive for a better world, but don’t ask me, this government, to embrace your follies, your absurdities, which are determined not by any logic or common sense, not by considerations of humanity, but because of presidential, senatorial, Congressional, and gubernatorial politics, especially in South Florida, where you have a significant number of anti-revolutionary Cubans,” he stated.

Gonsalves on Sunday made a plea to his American brothers and Sisters.

“So I make this plea to my American brothers and sisters, leave Cuba alone in its internationalist humanitarian mission. I make bold to say that since the dawn of civilization there is no country in the world, no people who have been as selfless as revolutionary Cuba and its people”, Gonsalves said.