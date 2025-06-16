St Vincent police confiscate battlefield weapons

St Vincent police on Monday reported that they have arrested Leon Andre John, a 28-year-old labourer of Belmont, in relation to the triple homicide on Friday, May 16.

John will be arraigned later today.

On Friday, May 16, masked assailants entered Leslyn Davis’s establishment and discharged their firearms indiscriminately, resulting in the fatalities of Davis and two patrons, Dameon Cumberbatch and Joel Browne. A 7-year-old child, along with another individual, sustained injuries in the shooting incident.

The St Vincent Times had reported in May that two persons were being sought by police in relation to the incident.

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police arrested and charged Kesroy Ryan, a 25-year-old labourer at Lowman’s Leeward, in connection with the triple murder.

Police Commissioner Enville Williams on Monday said the police force continues to be challenged by firearm-related offences, the prevalence of firearms and the disproportionate use of such firearms.

“Over the last few days police continue to battle the prevalence and do all we can to rid our streets, homes and communities of these firearms.”

Friday into Saturday the police conducted a number of operations and confiscated an AK-47 with an extended magazine, related rounds and assorted ammunition, including hollow-point ammunition, along with an Uzi.

“These are weapons that are meant for the battlefield to cause total destruction and mayhem. I want to appeal to the young men, older men and women in our society who gravitate towards the use of firearms to settle scores. I want to say to you that the pain that you’re causing your fellow Vincentians is unimaginable. There are other ways in which we can solve our differences rather than resorting to the use of firearms.”

Williams also appealed to the churches to pray for the nation, stating that criminals have brought battlefield weapons into our small streets.