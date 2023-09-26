A 45-year-old Cuban doctor residing in Georgetown, St Vincent, reported the arson of a vehicle, and the police are looking into the circumstances.

According to the report, an unknown person(s) without lawful excuse destroyed one (1) grey Toyota Noah Van, Registration Plate HB-623 valued at $59,500.00 ECC, by setting it on fire.

The incident occurred at Georgetown between 9:30 a.m. on November 22 and 2:30 a.m. on November 23.

The latest incident is the third attack on a Cuban national on the island since June.

In July, Prime Minister Gonsalves, while not making a direct connection between criminal elements and foreign operatives in recent events in St. Vincent (SVG), said it was not lost on him due to his knowledge of Caribbean history.

Gonsalves pointed to the recent attacks on Cubans working in St. Vincent as a point of reference.

“I have watched some people move against the Cubans. There were on the ground not too long ago political operatives from outside of St. Vincent and the Grenadines allied to certain forces in the country”.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the officer-in-charge of the Eastern Division at 1784-458-6229 or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information received will be treated confidentially.