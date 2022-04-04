Latest-MV Fair Chance: Towing proved unsuccessful, 5 still missing

Vincentian flagged vessel the MV Fair Chance which overturned on the north coast of Trinidad on Saturday 2nd April 2022, remains adrift at sea, with five crew members still missing.

In a release on Monday evening, the Trinidad Coast Guard said the SAR operation that ensued to tow the vessel into shallower and calmer waters proved unsuccessful, due to the size and weight of the vessel. Consequently, the vessel drifted some distance into Venezuelan waters.

“The TTCG has ensured that the vessel continues to be monitored in case any of the missing persons that may have been trapped on board is able to make their way out of the vessel and also as a safety precaution to prevent other vessels from colliding with it. However, up to the current time, none of the missing persons has been seen or detected”.

TTGG says the drift of the vessel into Venezuelan waters has caused the TTCG to establish and maintain liaison with Venezuelan authorities to facilitate the presence of a TTCG vessel alongside Fair Chance.

On Sunday 3rd April 2022, the owners of the vessel, with the assistance of the TTCG, were able to arrange a tug boat that made its way into Venezuelan waters and rendezvoused with the TTCG vessel which was on watch with Fair Chance.

At approximately 4 pm on Sunday, the Tug boat began slowly and carefully towing the Fair Chance back into Trinidad and Tobago waters.

“This operation is challenging and taking some time because the vessel is partially submerged whilst being upside down, sea conditions are rough, and the direction of the tow is against the predominantly western current”, the release said.

“The intent is to take the vessel into calmer and shallower waters in the Gulf of Paria so that divers can commence searches inside of the overturned vessel”, the release further stated.