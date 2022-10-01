Flags flown at half-mast for Clare Valley 5 who died in Sandy Bay crash

St Vincent and the Grenadines police force in a release said flags must be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to the five (5) Clare Valley residents who tragically lost their lives in a motor vehicle accident on September 11, 2022, in Sandy Bay.

The RSVGPF release said national flags must be flown at half-mast until the bodies of Giovann Barker, Elvis Harold, Khalil Robin, Ishmel Bruce, and Kenroy Haywood are laid to rest.

The five were among other mourners on an omnibus en route from the South Leeward village of Clare Valley to Owia. There, they would have attended Rohan Rawlins’ funeral. However, the bus plunged over an embankment in Sandy Bay.

An investigation is still ongoing into the accident, while a book of condolences has been opened.

A prayer breakfast was held on 17 September for family members of the deceased. The government have also made provision for three incarcerated family members to attend the funerals.