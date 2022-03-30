Planning Authorities reject application for Jetty at Jackson Bay

No jetty will be built at Jackson Bay, Layou. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Wednesday made the disclosure.

Residents in Layou last week Wednesday (23 March) stage protest action on the beach voicing their disapproval over the proposed pier, and on Sunday (27 March), they held a protest march through the streets of Layou.

Gonsalves speaking on NBC Radio on Wednesday (30 March), said the application made was in principle.

“I spoke to this matter for the first time on Monday on the Shakeup program on WEFM. After I spoke, the responsible person from planning called me and told me that the Thursday before the 24 March, planning had considered the matter in principle and had refused the application”.

Gonsalves said, apparently, that information had not been communicated.

“I could appreciate a man having a quarry, and he wants the materials out without the expense and the confusion on the road, and it makes sense going by sea. But if you have two jetties already and one is not in good condition, some arrangement could be made certainly”.

Last Wednesday (23 March), preschool teacher Zonella Myle told St Vincent Times that Layou needs a commercial bank and other developments to provide jobs for the people, not a third wharf.

Gonsalves said some civic consciousness has arisen, and it is a form of civic which is consciousness pleasing.