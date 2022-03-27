Jackson Bay – Layou Residents March Against Proposed Jetty

Scores of residents in the town of Layou march through its streets on Sunday, 27 March, protesting a proposed jetty for Jackson Bay.

According to public notice by the Physical Planning Department, an application has been made to the Planning Board by SVG Aggregate Inc to erect a Jetty in Layou (In Principle).

Children and adults carried placards with messages of objection to the proposed Jetty. Protesters made a block around the town and ended their protest march at Jackson Bay.

Layou residents on Wednesday 23 March told St Vincent Times they would be united in their fight against the proposed Jetty, which, if accepted by the Planning Board, would be constructed on what they say is the last reaming beach in their community.

An application filed by SVG Aggregate Inc states that the jetty will extend approximately 150 ft from the shoreline. The application further states that the jetty is required so that aggregate products from Palmiste in the Layou mountains can be loaded onto barges.

Herbie Shallow, who has been fishing since he was 16 years old, told St Vincent Times that outside of fishing, he brings his grandchildren to the beach and wonders what will happen if the Jetty is constructed.

Preschool teacher Zonella Myle who spoke with St Vincent Times on Wednesday, 23 March, said Layou needs a commercial bank and other developments to provide jobs for the people.

Layou does not need a third wharf, Myle told St Vincent Times.

Last week, area MP Orando Brewster, in a call to Star Radio, said persons are incorrect in saying that the Jetty had already been approved by the Government when it is still in the application phase. Objection to the project is still possible, he said.

A petition is already in circulation to garner names, and private letters will be submitted to the Planning Board showing residents’ objection to the proposed Jetty.

Laverne Mc Kenzie, who is in charge of collecting names for the petition, says as of Wednesday 23 March, 200 persons had signed the petition.

Jackson Bay is one of the beaches in Layou located on St Vincent’s west coast.