ULP should pay heavy political price in this election

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines gears up for its next election, the ghost of the 2021 vaccine mandate continues to stir debate. Lawyer and social commentator Jomo Thomas is adamant that the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) should face significant political consequences for what he describes as a “wicked, evil” policy.

The crux of the issue lies in the Public Health Modification Act of 2021, which mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for all frontline employees. The mandate sparked fierce opposition, culminating in an anti-vaccine demonstration in Kingstown in August 2021 in which Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves was injured.

“Everybody in Saint Vincent ought to know that the vaccines have had tremendous cost,” Thomas argued on Monday. He cited “economic difficulties for those who refuse to take it, but health difficulties for those who were forced to take it or those who took it to keep their jobs.”

However, not everyone agrees that the vaccine mandate will be a deciding factor in the upcoming election. Prominent pollster Peter Wickham recently dismissed the issue as largely resolved, claiming it has lost its political potency.

Thomas strongly disagrees. “Electoral politics is about addition,” he countered. “To the extent that 300 people who ordinarily vote for the ULP decides not to vote for them because of the ways in which the vaccine mandate, impacted upon them, their friends or their family. That’s an impact.”

He believes even a small swing in votes could be decisive, referencing the razor-thin margin in North Leeward during the 2020 election.

The long-term impact of the vaccine mandate on Vincentian society is still unfolding. While some argue that it was a necessary measure to protect public health, others view it as an infringement on personal liberties and a source of economic hardship for those who lost their jobs.

The government’s mandate faced legal challenges from public servants who lost their jobs for refusing vaccination. While initially successful in local courts, the government ultimately prevailed on appeal. However, the dissenting opinion of Justice of Appeal Gerhard Wallbank added fuel to the fire. Wallbank described the government’s actions as “draconian,” highlighting the severe consequences for those who chose not to be vaccinated.

The case is now headed to the Privy Council in the U.K., the islands’ final court of appeal. The outcome could have significant implications for future public health policies and individual rights in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.