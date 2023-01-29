So far in 2023, St. Vincent (SVG) has recorded 4 murders

As of Sunday, January 29, St. Vincent and the Grenadines had recorded four homicides for the year 2023.

The present number has so far broken the January 2022 record of two.

Murders for the month of January so far;

On January 1, Selwyn Foye’s body was discovered lying on the bypass road between Collins and Evesham with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The motive for the killing remains unknown.

On January 19, the body of Cedars resident Randolph Carlos James was discovered with injuries to the head.

A postmortem examination of the deceased revealed that he died as a result of blunt-force trauma.

On January 21, at about 7:30 p.m., Frankie Mitchell was boarding a vehicle when an assailant approached and shot him.

The deceased was taken to the Port Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

There have been no known arrests in connection with Mitchell’s death as of yet.

On January 29, Donald Isaac, a resident of Redemption Sharpes/NNew Montrose, was shot and killed at a shop in the Sion Hill neighborhood.

The Sunday morning incident is currently under investigation.