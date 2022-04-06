Two months on, no report as yet on Cjea Weekes’ death

(Today) Wednesday 6 April will mark two months since the death of Cjea Weekes, an 18-year-old whose mother claimed Police allegedly ran him over on 2 February.

(Today) Wednesday 6 April also marks one month, since Commissioner of Police Colin John said an investigation into what led to Cjea’s death was almost complete, and a Medical report was pending.

(Today) Wednesday 6 April would also mark one month since Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that a Coroner’s Inquest is to be carried out into the death of the 18-year-old.

As of Wednesday, 6 April, Vincentians await the outcome of the above.

Cjea’s mother, Natasha Weekes, said her son was left paralyzed from the chest down and suffered a broken leg and spine following the incident with Police.

Gonsalves speaking on Star Radio on Monday, 7 February, said he had a conversation with Natasha Weekes, Cjeas’s mom, a friend of his family.

The Prime Minister at that time said he was trying to get as much information as to what transpired and was looking forward to a full report from the Police Commissioner.

“I have gotten from Natasha what Cjea told her, and I got a summary from the Police Commissioner; I am not going to comment on either, except to say, let’s get to the bottom of this. He died in very tragic circumstances, but the truth is important”, Gonsalves said on 7 February.

Cjea Weekes died on Sunday, 6 February, at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital following what the Police said was an accident on 2 February.

Natasha Weekes, Cjea’s mother, said her son told her he was run over by a police vehicle.

Police said they had ordered Cjea to stop during a chase; he failed to comply and continued; sometime after, he fell from his bike.

In early March, St Vincent Times was informed that the family was considering their legal options.