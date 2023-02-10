Two women brutally murdered in St Vincent

Perlinea Greaves of Dorsetshire Hill becomes St Vincent’s 7th homicide

Perlinea Greaves of Upper Dorsetshire Hill is now dead after she was shot in the head on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Earlier today, the deceased was listed to be in critical condition and an unresponsive state.

The incident occurred sometime around 8.30 p.m. in the community of Dorsetshire Hill, some 10 minutes from the capital city, Kingstown.

This is the second woman to suffer a violent death in less than two weeks. On Saturday, February 4, Altavea Billingy, a 28-year-old caretaker of Chester Cottage, was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend and died shortly after at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Greaves’ death is the island’s seventh homicide for 2023. Two other people have died at the hands of the police.

Brutal murders of women in 2022

Luan Roberts, a family court counselor, body was found stuffed in the back seat of a vehicle wrapped in a bloody sheet;

17-year-old Precious Williams body was discovered with multiple sharp injuries in a bag on the road just mere minutes from Kingstown, the island’s capital;

and the mutilated body of Veronica “Keisha” Small, found on the old airport runway in Arnos Vale with a piece of PVC pipe inserted into her vagina.

This page will be updated.