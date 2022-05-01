The body of Luann Roberts, a family court counsellor, was discovered on Sunday 1 May in Buccament and a man is now in police custody helping with the investigation.

Police found Roberts’ body in a car parked just seconds away from the Buccament Secondary School.

Police on the island were conducting a search after receiving information that the woman’s life was in danger when they made the discovery.

Ronald Roberts, a man who had lived with the deceased, has been taken into custody by police on the island.

As per law enforcement, Roberts is assisting the police in their investigation of the death of the 40-year-old court counsellor.