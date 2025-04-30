Winair Secures Air Service Between St Maarten & Montserrat

Winair Continues Air Lift to Montserrat

Winair is pleased to announce the continuation of its air service between St. Maarten and Montserrat. Building upon the successful initial offering of flights in February and March and productive discussions between Winair and the Montserrat authorities, we are happy to establish a more structured flight schedule to support the island’s connectivity.

Recognizing the importance of reliable air transportation for Montserrat, Winair is committed to providing consistent and convenient travel options for residents, visitors, and businesses alike. The continuation of this service underscores our dedication to serving the region and fostering vital connections between communities.

“We are very happy to continue our partnership with Montserrat and to formalize our flight schedule,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair, “The positive response we received during our initial service period highlighted the crucial need for dependable airlift, and we are eager to continue supporting Montserrat’s accessibility and growth.”

Premier, Hon. Reuben T. Meade stated, “The re-introduction of twin-otter operations on this 1 year basis forms part of our plans to improve the reliability, accessibility, and capacity of air transport to and from Montserrat; with the wider aim of increasing visitor arrivals and stimulating economic growth.”

“Re-establishing the St. Maarten gateway is significant in facilitating access to Montserrat through broader regional and international markets. In this regard, WINAIR will be including Montserrat in interline agreements with their partner airlines from the US, UK and the region,” added Premier Meade.

The newly established flight schedule for this summer will offer 2 flights a week between St. Maarten and Montserrat in May and June, increasing to 3 weekly flights from the 1st of July.

Winair would like to thank the Montserrat authorities for their collaborative spirit and commitment to making this continued service a reality. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership, ensuring consistent and reliable air travel to and from the beautiful island of Montserrat.

Details regarding the new flight schedule and booking information will be available on the Winair website at www.winair.sx and through your favorite travel agent.