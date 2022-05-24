ANNA sails from St Vincent to a safe haven in Turkey

After more than 50 days berthed in St Vincent, Dmitry Rybolovlev quietly sailed his superyacht to safe haven in Turkey.

ANNA left port Kingstown on April 29 and sailed to Turkey, which has publicly criticised the sanctions against Russia. Vessel tracking platforms indicate that it arrived in Marmaris on Monday 23.

ANNA now joins many other luxury pleasure boats owned by oligarchs, including Abramovich’s Solaris.

While the French league confirmed that no action would be taken against AS Monaco, the club’s billionaire president was named in the U.S. Putin Accountability bill. Even if he is not sanctioned, Rybolovlev’s superyacht may face the same antipathy as Ragnar, which was infamously impounded in Norway for months.

Monaco’s famous club has been led by Rybolovlev for the past decade. He owns numerous luxury properties throughout the world, and he bought the entire Greek island of Skorpios.

ANNA created a buzz when she docked in Port Kingstown on 4 March.

The vessel refuelled in Kingstown twice, on 5 March and April 28, and departed on April 29.