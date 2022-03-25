Safe Haven? – Dmitry Rybolovlev’s Superyacht Remains In St Vincent waters

After charting a course for Australia on 6 March as shown by Marine Traffic, ANNA , a superyacht owned by Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, remains anchored in Whaling Bay, Canouan.

According to Marine data, this is the most extended period the ship has been anchored in St Vincent waters, 22 days.

Rybolovlev who owns ANNA, AS Monaco and other assets in the West, is not on the EU sanctions list. However, his name remains on the Putin Accountability Bill currently making its way through the US Congress.

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and with sanctions laid by the EU and US against close allies of Putin, many Russian Oligarchs have been looking for safe havens for their superyachts.

Australia imposed sanctions on Russian oligarchs on 17 March and added further sanctions on 25 March.

Authorities worldwide have seized almost a half-dozen superyachts belonging to those with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Of the seized superyachts so far, two are sailing under the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Valerie was seized on SVG’s National Heroes Day, 14 March, while Lady Anastasia was impounded on 15 March.

Rybolovlev’s last public appearance came on 23 February in the Caribbean island of Antigua , where his boat, a lightweight superyacht called Skorpios, won the Royal Ocean Racing Club Caribbean 600 race in the monohull category.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves told reporters some two weeks ago that while his country follows “automatically” United Nations Security Council sanctions, it is under no obligation to honour those that any nation imposes unilaterally.

More than 1,000 Russian oligarchs and entities have been sanctioned so far.