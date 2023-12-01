SVG Returns To Top Position For Reported Crimes Against Yachtsmen in the Caribbean

2022 saw an overall rise in reported crimes in the Caribbean against yachtsmen from 102 to 121, a 19% increase, according to the CSSN annual report. In the case of St. Vincent, the report stated SVG returned to its top position (26 reports, 1 violent).

The report stated that the multi-island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines topped the list (26) as it has in past years with incidents (primarily theft) spread throughout its many islands.

Bequia accounted for almost half of the reported incidents and included four burglaries (breaking or entering a locked and unoccupied yacht).

After multiple incidents, officials there reopened the Coast Guard station and began patrols, but no arrests were made.

An assault in Buccament Bay, St. Vincent, added a violent incident to the tally.

In the Caribbean as a whole, violent incidents increased significantly from 7 to 12 (+72%), with increases in combined assault and robbery from 2 to 9 (+350%) offsetting reductions in combined piracy and suspicious activity from 5 to 3 (-40%).

Thefts continue to dominate, and more than 60% of the total 121 reported incidents were concentrated in six countries.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, #1 with 21% of all reports, Martinique remains at #2 with 14%, Panama, again included in this top group at 8%, St. Lucia returns to the top group at 8% and dominates the violent categories, with island neighbours Dutch (7%) and French (6%) St. Martins rounding out the top group.

The CSSN 2022 report said that the overall rise in reported incidents wasn’t a surprise because of the return to more normal levels of cruising in general and the effects of the hardships made worse by COVID. This, along with the fact that officials are still not doing enough to enforce the law and discourage people from cruising, meant that cruisers’ increased awareness and readiness couldn’t make up for it.

“Even as cruisers have upgraded, so have thieves, at times arriving well prepared with tools of their own. Video surveillance at Dinghy Docks remains uncommon. Theft remains largely a crime of opportunity, with too many dinghies left poorly secured with simple padlocks and cable. Even lifted dinghies are within the reach of determined thieves, making lifting and secure locking the best practices. Intrusion alarms have become more affordable and common and are now used on many cruising yachts. Video surveillance and tracking devices have captured some thieves in action, the report stated.

The CSSN report emphasised that law enforcement has not demonstrated a willingness to act on the information provided.