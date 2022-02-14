Diamond Shooting:1 woman dead another hospitalised

St Vincent and the Grenadines murder toll was pushed to five following a shooting in Diamond early on Monday 14. Sources tell St Vincent Times that two women were shot while sleeping.

While police have not yet released the identity of the women, the shooting has left one dead and another warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

In the incident, according to reports, the dead woman was shot multiple times, the hospitalised female sustained bullet wounds to different parts of her body.

This is the latest incident to occur in Diamond that ended in death, on 29 January a stabbing incident left Kevin George dead.

Below is a list of murders that have already taken place for 2022

St Vincent Times