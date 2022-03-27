Andy Baptiste shot and killed, 7th homicide for 2022

A man died sometime around 2 am on Sunday after receiving several gunshot wounds about his body.

According to information obtained by the St Vincent Times, the victim has been identified as Andy ‘Kelroy’ Baptiste.

Baptiste, at the time of his death, was 34 years old. Baptiste’s death brings the murder toll for 2022 to Seven.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey

Saturday 29 January Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday 14 February Ella Cordice

Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste