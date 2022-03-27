Sunday, March 27


Andy Baptiste shot and killed, 7th homicide for 2022

A man died sometime around 2 am on Sunday after receiving several gunshot wounds about his body.

According to information obtained by the St Vincent Times, the victim has been identified as Andy ‘Kelroy’ Baptiste.

Baptiste, at the time of his death, was 34 years old. Baptiste’s death brings the murder toll for 2022 to Seven.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday  1 January   Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday  22 January  Joshua Pompey

Saturday  29 January  Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday   14  February  Ella Cordice

Thursday   3 March   Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March      Andy Baptiste

