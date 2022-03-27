Andy Baptiste shot and killed, 7th homicide for 2022

A man died sometime around 2 am on Sunday after receiving several gunshot wounds about his body.
According to information obtained by the St Vincent Times, the victim has been identified as Andy ‘Kelroy’ Baptiste.
Baptiste, at the time of his death, was 34 years old. Baptiste’s death brings the murder toll for 2022 to Seven.
Homicides for 2022
Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie
Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey
Saturday 29 January Kevin George
Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton
Monday 14 February Ella Cordice
Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard
Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste