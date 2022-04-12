Stabbing incident leaves Jeremiah Daniel of New Grounds dead

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Jeremiah Daniel, a 43-year-old labourer of New Grounds.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on 10.04.22, the deceased and the assailant were headed home after attending a birthday party. On their way home, an altercation ensued between both men, and as a consequence, the assailant used a scissor to inflict a single stab wound on the body of the deceased.

The deceased was taken to the Georgetown Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injury.

On Tuesday Jeremiah Bacchus was escorted to the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court, charged with murder and was not required to enter a ‘Guilty’ or ‘Not Guilty’ plea.

The matter was adjourned to April 19 and transferred to the Serious Offences Court.