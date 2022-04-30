Trending
Sunday, May 1

Shooting leaves two dead in Golden Vale

Editorial StaffUpdated:

A shooting in Golden Vale on Friday 29 April has left two dead.

According to reports, Vandyke Duke and Kishroy Duke were both shot. Vandyke died on the spot and Kishroy succumbed to his injuries on Saturday 30 April.

With the deaths of these two men, the murder count for 2022 rises to 10. The incident is being investigated by the police.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday  1 January   Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday  22 January  Joshua Pompey

Saturday  29 January  Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday   14  February  Ella Cordice

Thursday   3 March   Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March      Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April        Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April        Vandyke Duke &  Kishroy Duke

 

Share.

St Vincent Times is a daily publication and a leading [SVG] St Vincent and the Grenadines news source.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply : St Vincent Times firmly discourages any statements that are libelous or incites others to violate our Terms of Use.