A shooting in Golden Vale on Friday 29 April has left two dead.

According to reports, Vandyke Duke and Kishroy Duke were both shot. Vandyke died on the spot and Kishroy succumbed to his injuries on Saturday 30 April.

With the deaths of these two men, the murder count for 2022 rises to 10. The incident is being investigated by the police.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey

Saturday 29 January Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday 14 February Ella Cordice

Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke