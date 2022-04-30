A shooting in Golden Vale on Friday 29 April has left two dead.
According to reports, Vandyke Duke and Kishroy Duke were both shot. Vandyke died on the spot and Kishroy succumbed to his injuries on Saturday 30 April.
With the deaths of these two men, the murder count for 2022 rises to 10. The incident is being investigated by the police.
Homicides for 2022
Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie
Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey
Saturday 29 January Kevin George
Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton
Monday 14 February Ella Cordice
Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard
Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste
Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel
Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke