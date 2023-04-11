St Vincent – Taiwan wedded for eons: divorce would be costly

As China plows through the world with its dollar diplomacy, primarily targeting Taiwan allies, it would encounter a friendship and marriage on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent (SVG) that diplomatic infidelity cannot penetrate.

Taiwan and St. Vincent are now wed for generations after a trigger clause was added to a bill passed last week in parliament to borrow $575 million for road improvements throughout the country.

This figure is in addition to annual grants of $10 million and scholarships worth $120 million in EC currencies for Vincentian students.

The trigger stipulates that if the material conditions surrounding the loan, as well as the administration and management of the loan, change, the lender can call for all amounts to be paid immediately.

This trigger throws a monkey wrench in the works for any SVG government that wishes to sever ties with the Southeast Asian nation, whether now or in the future.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that his government will maintain the relationship with Taiwan that was established by the then-SVLP, or St. Vincent Labour Party, in 1981.

Gonsalves stated that he desires excellent relations with all countries, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kingstown does not have a “for sale” sign in its window.

“If you were to switch to mainland China, they would have to lend you 600 to 700 million dollars to pay Taiwan. Well, once they give you that, there is nothing else to get, so you would be in no better position. For somebody to give you a one-off shot like that, it’s something that is just extra ordinary”.

Gonsalves’ remark refers to the islands’ opposition, which said as far back as 2017 that they would switch allegiance to mainland China once in government.

But the opposition party, obviously squeezed by the trigger in the road loan bill, jolted one of its MPs (Fitz Bramble) into declaring that the party will not break ranks with Taiwan last week in parliament.

Godwin Friday, the opposition leader told a newspaper outlet in a searchlight interview that their current position has not altered, and he also added in the same breath that any such declarations of switching allegiance due to changing circumstances would only come from him as leader.

As Beijing pushes increasingly to isolate Taipei politically, its 13 allies have various reasons for preferring Taiwan over China.

Andrea Clare Bowman, St. Vincent’s Ambassador to Taiwan, told the UK Guardian newspaper, “We’ve tethered our sovereignty to Taiwan.” “We’re saying we’re here for you,” “It’s a matter of principle; it’s respect for a country’s sovereignty that has chosen its way.”

Incentives from China do not always work. Bowman confirms that St. Vincent and the Grenadines have received “approaches” from Beijing but refuses to elaborate and insists that the response is always no.

St. Vincent’s most recent show of strong support for the island was Prime Minister Gonsalves’ visit in August 2022, during China’s live-fire military drills in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

“All of this occurred at a time when you’d think this little country shouldn’t be ruffling feathers,” Bowman told the UK Guardian.