On Monday, May 2, 2022, at about 5:45 a.m., the police received information that the slumped body of a male was seen on a speaker box in Kingstown Park with what appeared to be blood running from his head.
Members of the Major Crimes Unit responded to the report and discovered the motionless body of Keyon Phillips, a 35-year old labourer of Kingstown Park/Greggs, seated on a speaker box.
On examination of the victim’s body, the police discovered a wound to the left side of his head and blood oozing from it.
The total number of homicides for 2022 now stands at Twelve (12).
Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie
Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey
Saturday 29 January Kevin George
Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton
Monday 14 February Ella Cordice
Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard
Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste
Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel
Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke
Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts
Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips