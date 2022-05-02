On Monday, May 2, 2022, at about 5:45 a.m., the police received information that the slumped body of a male was seen on a speaker box in Kingstown Park with what appeared to be blood running from his head.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit responded to the report and discovered the motionless body of Keyon Phillips, a 35-year old labourer of Kingstown Park/Greggs, seated on a speaker box.

On examination of the victim’s body, the police discovered a wound to the left side of his head and blood oozing from it.

The total number of homicides for 2022 now stands at Twelve (12).

Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey

Saturday 29 January Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday 14 February Ella Cordice

Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts

Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips