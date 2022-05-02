Trending
Monday, May 2

Keyon Phillips shot and killed in Kingstown Park

Editorial StaffUpdated:

On Monday, May 2, 2022, at about 5:45 a.m., the police received information that the slumped body of a male was seen on a speaker box in Kingstown Park with what appeared to be blood running from his head.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit responded to the report and discovered the motionless body of Keyon Phillips, a 35-year old labourer of Kingstown Park/Greggs, seated on a speaker box.

On examination of the victim’s body, the police discovered a wound to the left side of his head and blood oozing from it.

The total number of homicides for 2022 now stands at Twelve (12).

Saturday  1 January       Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday  22 January    Joshua Pompey

Saturday  29 January    Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February   Renaldo Hamilton

Monday   14  February  Ella Cordice

Thursday   3 March       Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March          Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April             Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April              Vandyke Duke &  Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May                Luann Roberts

Monday 2 May              Keyon  Phillips

