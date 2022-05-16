Monday, May 16
UPDATE: Montrose Shooting: Four Shot, Two die in bloody afternoon

A few hours after the body of a female was identified which was discovered on Murray Road last week, news of a shooting swept the island.

After the dust settled, it was clear that four persons were shot, two had been killed and another two sustained injuries and are hospitalized.

Those who died included, Ellon Barbour and Dannel Skerrit while those who sustained injuries are Delbert Hadley of New Montrose and Omar Sutherland of Ottley Hall.

The shooting took place in a village called Monkey Hill, Montrose.

On the weekend of 29 April, St Vincent saw a spike in killings. Four people were murdered that weekend.

