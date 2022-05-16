A few hours after the body of a female was identified which was discovered on Murray Road last week, news of a shooting swept the island.
After the dust settled, it was clear that four persons were shot, two had been killed and another two sustained injuries and are hospitalized.
Those who died included, Ellon Barbour and Dannel Skerrit while those who sustained injuries are Delbert Hadley of New Montrose and Omar Sutherland of Ottley Hall.
The shooting took place in a village called Monkey Hill, Montrose.
On the weekend of 29 April, St Vincent saw a spike in killings. Four people were murdered that weekend.
Homicides for 2022
Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie
Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey
Saturday 29 January Kevin George
Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton
Monday 14 February Ella Cordice
Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard
Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste
Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel
Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke
Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts
Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips
Thursday 12 May Precious Williams
Monday 16 May 2 deaths – No identity established as yet.