A few hours after the body of a female was identified which was discovered on Murray Road last week, news of a shooting swept the island.

After the dust settled, it was clear that four persons were shot, two had been killed and another two sustained injuries and are hospitalized.

Those who died included, Ellon Barbour and Dannel Skerrit while those who sustained injuries are Delbert Hadley of New Montrose and Omar Sutherland of Ottley Hall.

The shooting took place in a village called Monkey Hill, Montrose.

On the weekend of 29 April, St Vincent saw a spike in killings. Four people were murdered that weekend.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey

Saturday 29 January Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday 14 February Ella Cordice

Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts

Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May Precious Williams

Monday 16 May 2 deaths – No identity established as yet.