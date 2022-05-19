Curtly Nanton charged with the murder Jovarnie Gibson of Welcome

On Wednesday, 18th May 2022, Curtly Nanton 24 years old Butcher of Belair was arrested and charged with the murder of Jovarnie Gibson, a 24-year-old Labourer of Welcome.
Investigations revealed that the accused caused the death of Jovarnie Gibson, by stabbing him on the left side of his abdomen with a knife, in Dauphine at about 8:00 am on 22.03.22.
The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Thursday, 19th May 2022 for arraignment.
He was not required to plea and was further remanded into custody at Her Majesty Prison. The matter was adjourned to Thursday, 7th July 2022.
Homicides for 2022
Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie
Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey
Saturday 29 January Kevin George
Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton
Monday 14 February Ella Cordice
Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard
Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste
Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel
Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke
Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts
Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips
Thursday 12 May Precious Williams
Monday 16 May Elon Barber + Daniel Skerrit