Curtly Nanton charged with the murder Jovarnie Gibson of Welcome

On Wednesday, 18th May 2022, Curtly Nanton 24 years old Butcher of Belair was arrested and charged with the murder of Jovarnie Gibson, a 24-year-old Labourer of Welcome.

Investigations revealed that the accused caused the death of Jovarnie Gibson, by stabbing him on the left side of his abdomen with a knife, in Dauphine at about 8:00 am on 22.03.22.

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Thursday, 19th May 2022 for arraignment.

He was not required to plea and was further remanded into custody at Her Majesty Prison. The matter was adjourned to Thursday, 7th July 2022.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday  1 January       Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday  22 January    Joshua Pompey

Saturday  29 January    Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February   Renaldo Hamilton

Monday   14  February  Ella Cordice

Thursday   3 March       Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March          Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April             Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April              Vandyke Duke &  Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May                Luann Roberts

Monday 2  May              Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May          Precious Williams

Monday  16 May          Elon  Barber + Daniel  Skerrit

