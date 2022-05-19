Curtly Nanton charged with the murder Jovarnie Gibson of Welcome

On Wednesday, 18th May 2022, Curtly Nanton 24 years old Butcher of Belair was arrested and charged with the murder of Jovarnie Gibson, a 24-year-old Labourer of Welcome.

Investigations revealed that the accused caused the death of Jovarnie Gibson, by stabbing him on the left side of his abdomen with a knife, in Dauphine at about 8:00 am on 22.03.22.

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Thursday, 19th May 2022 for arraignment.

He was not required to plea and was further remanded into custody at Her Majesty Prison. The matter was adjourned to Thursday, 7th July 2022.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey

Saturday 29 January Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday 14 February Ella Cordice

Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts

Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May Precious Williams

Monday 16 May Elon Barber + Daniel Skerrit