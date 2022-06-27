Van driver shot dead in Belvedere

A murder was reported in the community of Belvedere on Monday (night) 27 June 2022.
The victim, a van driver, was shot several times, according to reports. As a result of his injuries, he succumbed immediately.
Currently, police are on the scene conducting investigations.
St Vincent Times will update as soon as possible.
Homicides for 2022
Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie
Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey
Saturday 29 January Kevin George
Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton
Monday 14 February Ella Cordice
Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard
Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste
Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel
Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke
Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts
Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips
Thursday 12 May Precious Williams
Monday 16 May Elon Barber + Daniel Skerrit
Wednesday 1 June Calvin Jordan
Saturday 18 June Cassian Stapleton