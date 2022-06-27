Van driver shot dead in Belvedere

A murder was reported in the community of Belvedere on Monday (night) 27 June 2022.

The victim, a van driver, was shot several times, according to reports. As a result of his injuries, he succumbed immediately.

Currently, police are on the scene conducting investigations.

St Vincent Times will update as soon as possible.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey

Saturday 29 January Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday 14 February Ella Cordice

Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts

Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May Precious Williams

Monday 16 May Elon Barber + Daniel Skerrit

Wednesday 1 June Calvin Jordan

Saturday 18 June Cassian Stapleton

