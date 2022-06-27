ADVERT
Monday, June 27
Updated:

Van driver shot dead in Belvedere

Editorial Staff
A murder was reported in the community of Belvedere on Monday (night)  27 June 2022.

The victim, a van driver, was shot several times, according to reports. As a result of his injuries, he succumbed immediately.

Currently, police are on the scene conducting investigations.

St Vincent Times will update as soon as possible.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday  1 January       Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday  22 January    Joshua Pompey

Saturday  29 January    Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February   Renaldo Hamilton

Monday   14  February  Ella Cordice

Thursday   3 March       Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March          Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April             Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April              Vandyke Duke &  Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May                Luann Roberts

Monday 2  May              Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May          Precious Williams

Monday  16 May          Elon  Barber + Daniel  Skerrit

Wednesday 1 June     Calvin Jordan

Saturday 18 June      Cassian Stapleton

