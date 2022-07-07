Fitz Hughes: Investigation into Roland Baptiste shooting death

Roland Baptiste, 35, a Fisherman from Fitz Hughes, died on 1 July 2022 after being shot by unknown assailants in Fitz Hughes on 27 June 2022 with a shotgun.

He succumbed to his injuries at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on 1.7.22. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body to determine the exact cause of death. Baptiste’s death is under investigation.

Please contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at 1-784-457-121, the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810, or the Officer in charge of the North-Western Division at 1784-458-2229, or any police station or officer you feel comfortable speaking with. Confidential information will be treated with the utmost care.

Baptiste’s death marks the twenty-third (23rd)homicide reported for 2022.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey

Saturday 29 January Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday 14 February Ella Cordice

Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts

Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May Precious Williams

Monday 16 May Elon Barber + Daniel Skerrit

Wednesday 1 June Calvin Jordan

Saturday 18 June Cassian Stapleton

Monday 27 June Kishorn Jackson