Fitz Hughes: Investigation into Roland Baptiste shooting death

Roland Baptiste, 35, a Fisherman from Fitz Hughes, died on 1 July 2022 after being shot by unknown assailants in Fitz Hughes on 27 June 2022 with a shotgun.
He succumbed to his injuries at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on 1.7.22. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body to determine the exact cause of death. Baptiste’s death is under investigation.
Please contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at 1-784-457-121, the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810, or the Officer in charge of the North-Western Division at 1784-458-2229, or any police station or officer you feel comfortable speaking with. Confidential information will be treated with the utmost care.
Baptiste’s death marks the twenty-third (23rd)homicide reported for 2022.
Homicides for 2022
Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie
Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey
Saturday 29 January Kevin George
Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton
Monday 14 February Ella Cordice
Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard
Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste
Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel
Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke
Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts
Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips
Thursday 12 May Precious Williams
Monday 16 May Elon Barber + Daniel Skerrit
Wednesday 1 June Calvin Jordan
Saturday 18 June Cassian Stapleton
Monday 27 June Kishorn Jackson