Thursday, July 7

Fitz Hughes: Investigation into Roland Baptiste shooting death

Editorial Staff
Roland Baptiste

Roland Baptiste, 35, a Fisherman from Fitz Hughes, died on 1 July 2022 after being shot by unknown assailants in Fitz Hughes on 27 June 2022 with a shotgun.

He succumbed to his injuries at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on 1.7.22. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body to determine the exact cause of death. Baptiste’s death is under investigation.

Please contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at 1-784-457-121, the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810, or the Officer in charge of the North-Western Division at 1784-458-2229, or any police station or officer you feel comfortable speaking with. Confidential information will be treated with the utmost care.

Baptiste’s death marks the twenty-third (23rd)homicide reported for 2022.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday  1 January       Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday  22 January    Joshua Pompey

Saturday  29 January    Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February   Renaldo Hamilton

Monday   14  February  Ella Cordice

Thursday   3 March       Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March          Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April             Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April              Vandyke Duke &  Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May                Luann Roberts

Monday 2  May              Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May          Precious Williams

Monday  16 May          Elon  Barber + Daniel  Skerrit

Wednesday 1 June     Calvin Jordan

Saturday 18 June      Cassian Stapleton

Monday  27 June      Kishorn Jackson

