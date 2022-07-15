Block 2000 shooting: Two dead, while a third is nursing injuries

The police have confirmed to St Vincent Times that two men were killed in a drive-by shooting at Block 2000 in Old Montrose on Thursday night.
Darius Bynoe and Zimron Richards are dead. A third victim was shot in the leg, police said. The third victim has been identified as Antwone Butcher.
Bynoe’s and Richard’s deaths bring the country’s murder toll to 25 for 2022.
Homicides for 2022
Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie
Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey
Saturday 29 January Kevin George
Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton
Monday 14 February Ella Cordice
Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard
Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste
Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel
Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke
Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts
Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips
Thursday 12 May Precious Williams
Monday 16 May Elon Barber + Daniel Skerrit
Wednesday 1 June Calvin Jordan
Saturday 18 June Cassian Stapleton
Monday 27 June Kishorn Jackson
Friday 1 July Roland Baptiste
Thursday 14 July Darius Bynoe
Thursday 14 July Zimron Richards