ADVERT
Friday, July 15
Updated:

Block 2000 shooting: Two dead, while a third is nursing injuries

Lee Yan LaSur

The police have confirmed to St Vincent Times that two men were killed in a drive-by shooting at Block 2000 in Old Montrose on Thursday night.

Darius Bynoe and Zimron Richards are dead. A third victim was shot in the leg, police said. The third victim has been identified as Antwone Butcher.

Bynoe’s and Richard’s deaths bring the country’s murder toll to 25 for 2022.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday  1 January       Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday  22 January    Joshua Pompey

Saturday  29 January    Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February   Renaldo Hamilton

Monday   14  February  Ella Cordice

Thursday   3 March       Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March          Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April             Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April              Vandyke Duke &  Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May                Luann Roberts

Monday 2  May              Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May          Precious Williams

Monday  16 May          Elon  Barber + Daniel  Skerrit

Wednesday 1 June     Calvin Jordan

Saturday 18 June      Cassian Stapleton

Monday  27 June      Kishorn Jackson

Friday 1 July              Roland Baptiste

Thursday 14  July       Darius Bynoe

Thursday 14   July   Zimron Richards

Share.

Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

Related Posts