Block 2000 shooting: Two dead, while a third is nursing injuries

The police have confirmed to St Vincent Times that two men were killed in a drive-by shooting at Block 2000 in Old Montrose on Thursday night.

Darius Bynoe and Zimron Richards are dead. A third victim was shot in the leg, police said. The third victim has been identified as Antwone Butcher.

Bynoe’s and Richard’s deaths bring the country’s murder toll to 25 for 2022.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey

Saturday 29 January Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday 14 February Ella Cordice

Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts

Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May Precious Williams

Monday 16 May Elon Barber + Daniel Skerrit

Wednesday 1 June Calvin Jordan

Saturday 18 June Cassian Stapleton

Monday 27 June Kishorn Jackson

Friday 1 July Roland Baptiste

Thursday 14 July Darius Bynoe

Thursday 14 July Zimron Richards