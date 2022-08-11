As a result of an early morning shooting in Arnos Vale, one person has been killed and several others injured.

According to a police source, the shooting occurred near Trotman’s Depot Arnos vale.

The St Vincent Times understands that the victims were at karaoke when masked men opened fire.

According to reports, Jeran Deroche of Frenches was shot and pronounced dead at the Milton Cato Memorial.

There were three other victims who suffered gunshot wounds to their bodies: Elisha Wilson of Yambou, Rosheda Parsons of Redemption Sharpes, and Tiffany Durrant of Richmond Hill.

The source indicated that ten shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire between two individuals around 2 am.

More details to come.