Sunday, July 17

SVG: Friday says crime spiraling with no steady hand on the tiller

Lee Yan LaSur
Currently, the St Vincent police are investigating the 25th homicide for 2022, and Leader of the Opposition Godwin Friday said this year appears to be on track to be a record-breaking one. Friday, however, said that this should not be a record we are striving for.

“Throughout the years, there has been concern about the amount of violent crime in this country that doesn’t seem to go down, just moderates for a while, and then resumes in the wrong direction.”

“Despite saying they would be tough on crime and the causes of crime, the government is unable to demonstrate to the people that they have control of the situation so that people can feel safe in their communities”.

“Drive-by shootings are very dangerous. There are a lot of people who could be injured or killed innocently by these kinds of actions by persons who are in possession of weapons that they should not have and feel that they can do these things with impunity”.

Friday said the crime situation is a very serious matter for the citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We as a community have to take control of the situation, he said.

“There is no evidence that the government has control of the crime situation in this country. It is like there is no steady leadership or hand on the tiller guiding this country. We are headed in the wrong direction.”.

 In the Old Montrose community, two men were killed in a drive-by shooting on Thursday night.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday  1 January       Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday  22 January    Joshua Pompey

Saturday  29 January    Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February   Renaldo Hamilton

Monday   14  February  Ella Cordice

Thursday   3 March       Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March          Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April             Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April              Vandyke Duke &  Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May                Luann Roberts

Monday 2  May              Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May          Precious Williams

Monday  16 May          Elon  Barber + Daniel  Skerrit

Wednesday 1 June     Calvin Jordan

Saturday 18 June      Cassian Stapleton

Monday  27 June      Kishorn Jackson

Friday 1 July              Roland Baptiste

Thursday 14  July       Darius Bynoe

Thursday 14   July   Zimron Richards

