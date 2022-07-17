SVG: Friday says crime spiraling with no steady hand on the tiller

Currently, the St Vincent police are investigating the 25th homicide for 2022, and Leader of the Opposition Godwin Friday said this year appears to be on track to be a record-breaking one. Friday, however, said that this should not be a record we are striving for.

“Throughout the years, there has been concern about the amount of violent crime in this country that doesn’t seem to go down, just moderates for a while, and then resumes in the wrong direction.”

“Despite saying they would be tough on crime and the causes of crime, the government is unable to demonstrate to the people that they have control of the situation so that people can feel safe in their communities”.

“Drive-by shootings are very dangerous. There are a lot of people who could be injured or killed innocently by these kinds of actions by persons who are in possession of weapons that they should not have and feel that they can do these things with impunity”.

Friday said the crime situation is a very serious matter for the citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We as a community have to take control of the situation, he said.

“There is no evidence that the government has control of the crime situation in this country. It is like there is no steady leadership or hand on the tiller guiding this country. We are headed in the wrong direction.”.

In the Old Montrose community, two men were killed in a drive-by shooting on Thursday night.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey

Saturday 29 January Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday 14 February Ella Cordice

Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke & Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts

Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May Precious Williams

Monday 16 May Elon Barber + Daniel Skerrit

Wednesday 1 June Calvin Jordan

Saturday 18 June Cassian Stapleton

Monday 27 June Kishorn Jackson

Friday 1 July Roland Baptiste

Thursday 14 July Darius Bynoe

Thursday 14 July Zimron Richards