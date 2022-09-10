ECTEL Vacancy Ad
Saturday, September 10
Updated:

Man Shot, collapses and dies in mother’s yard: SVG Murder toll, 31

Deceased- Matthew Charles

St Vincent and the Grenadines police are investigating the shooting death of Matthew Charles of Mala Village, Sion Hill, the island’s 31st homicide.

The St Vincent Times has learned that Charles, 27, who was at a social gathering on Friday night, was shot at by an unknown person as he left the function sometime after 1 AM, Saturday morning.

Charles, despite being shot, ran to his mother’s house where he collapsed, according to reliable sources. In addition, his mother found him motionless in the yard of her home on Saturday morning according to a source.

According to further information, Charles suffered gunshot wounds to his left leg, his back, and his buttocks.

The shooting is under investigation.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday  1 January       Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday  22 January    Joshua Pompey

Saturday  29 January    Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February   Renaldo Hamilton

Monday   14  February  Ella Cordice

Thursday   3 March       Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March          Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April             Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April              Vandyke Duke

Friday  29 April             Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May                Luann Roberts

Monday 2  May              Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May          Precious Williams

Monday  16 May          Elon  Barber 

Monday 16 May          Daniel  Skerrit

Wednesday 1 June     Calvin Jordan

Saturday 18 June      Cassian Stapleton

Monday  27 June      Kishorn Jackson

Friday 1 July              Roland Baptiste

Thursday 14  July       Darius Bynoe

Thursday 14   July   Zimron Richards

Thursday 11   August   Jeran Deroche

Monday    15  August  Rohan Rawlins

Thursday   25 August Veronica Small

Saturday  3 September  Mosiah Westfield 

Sunday    4  September  Isiah Carter

Saturday 10 September  Matthew Charles

