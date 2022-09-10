Man Shot, collapses and dies in mother’s yard: SVG Murder toll, 31

St Vincent and the Grenadines police are investigating the shooting death of Matthew Charles of Mala Village, Sion Hill, the island’s 31st homicide.
The St Vincent Times has learned that Charles, 27, who was at a social gathering on Friday night, was shot at by an unknown person as he left the function sometime after 1 AM, Saturday morning.
Charles, despite being shot, ran to his mother’s house where he collapsed, according to reliable sources. In addition, his mother found him motionless in the yard of her home on Saturday morning according to a source.
According to further information, Charles suffered gunshot wounds to his left leg, his back, and his buttocks.
The shooting is under investigation.
Homicides for 2022
Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie
Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey
Saturday 29 January Kevin George
Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton
Monday 14 February Ella Cordice
Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard
Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste
Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel
Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke
Friday 29 April Kishroy Duke
Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts
Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips
Thursday 12 May Precious Williams
Monday 16 May Elon Barber
Monday 16 May Daniel Skerrit
Wednesday 1 June Calvin Jordan
Saturday 18 June Cassian Stapleton
Monday 27 June Kishorn Jackson
Friday 1 July Roland Baptiste
Thursday 14 July Darius Bynoe
Thursday 14 July Zimron Richards
Thursday 11 August Jeran Deroche
Monday 15 August Rohan Rawlins
Thursday 25 August Veronica Small
Saturday 3 September Mosiah Westfield
Sunday 4 September Isiah Carter
Saturday 10 September Matthew Charles