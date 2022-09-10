Man Shot, collapses and dies in mother’s yard: SVG Murder toll, 31

St Vincent and the Grenadines police are investigating the shooting death of Matthew Charles of Mala Village, Sion Hill, the island’s 31st homicide.

The St Vincent Times has learned that Charles, 27, who was at a social gathering on Friday night, was shot at by an unknown person as he left the function sometime after 1 AM, Saturday morning.

Charles, despite being shot, ran to his mother’s house where he collapsed, according to reliable sources. In addition, his mother found him motionless in the yard of her home on Saturday morning according to a source.

According to further information, Charles suffered gunshot wounds to his left leg, his back, and his buttocks.

The shooting is under investigation.

Homicides for 2022

Saturday 1 January Joseph Michael McKie

Saturday 22 January Joshua Pompey

Saturday 29 January Kevin George

Saturday, 5 February Renaldo Hamilton

Monday 14 February Ella Cordice

Thursday 3 March Owen Stoddard

Sunday 27 March Andy Baptiste

Sunday 10 April Jeremiah Daniel

Friday 29 April Vandyke Duke

Friday 29 April Kishroy Duke

Sunday 1 May Luann Roberts

Monday 2 May Keyon Phillips

Thursday 12 May Precious Williams

Monday 16 May Elon Barber

Monday 16 May Daniel Skerrit

Wednesday 1 June Calvin Jordan

Saturday 18 June Cassian Stapleton

Monday 27 June Kishorn Jackson

Friday 1 July Roland Baptiste

Thursday 14 July Darius Bynoe

Thursday 14 July Zimron Richards

Thursday 11 August Jeran Deroche

Monday 15 August Rohan Rawlins

Thursday 25 August Veronica Small

Saturday 3 September Mosiah Westfield

Sunday 4 September Isiah Carter

Saturday 10 September Matthew Charles